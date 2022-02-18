Tech GiantsApple

The chip crisis slows the production of BOE, a supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone

By: Abraham

The global shortage of components continues to be felt and many manufacturers, not just the “smaller” ones, are having great difficulty in running the business. Among these there is also BOE, one of Apple’s suppliers: both this month and the next it should not be able to reach the set objectives. The problems of BOE, as reported by the Korean newspaper The Elecwould concern the procurement of integrated circuits, used for the drivers of the OLED panels, which are made by LX Semicon.

The production capacity of these components by LX Semicon, however, would be significantly lower than the substantial demand. A slowdown due, in turn, to a growing difficulty in procuring the chips necessary for their realization. Precisely for this reason, as at all levels of the production chain, choices must be made and LX Semicon would have directed much of the production to LG Display putting BOE in the background.

BOE is one of the leading manufacturers of flexible OLED panels

According to rumors circulated in recent weeks, Apple would have ordered about BOE 10 million OLED panels to be delivered in the first half of the year. This would be the first order of OLED panels after the rejections of previous years.

The Chinese producer, precisely because of these supply difficulties, it would have reduced the units produced from three to two million in this period but at the moment it is not clear whether or not the slowdown will have an impact on supplies to Apple. More generally, from the initial forecasts of 40 million panels produced during the year, the estimates would now have dropped to 30 million. However, it would be conceivable that even BOE, like others, has decided to choose who to give priority to by directing the largest (if not all) slice of its production to the Cupertino company.

It is recent news that BOE, in addition to displays for the iPhone, would also have begun to produce double-layer OLED panels with a diagonal of up to 15 inches in its factories, a size probably not very compatible with Apple’s iPad but definitely in line with that of the MacBook.

