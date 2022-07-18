HomeLatest newsThe Chinese real estate crisis enters a decisive phase

The Chinese real estate crisis enters a decisive phase

Home buyers in 22 cities are refusing to pay mortgages on their unfinished homes, Citigroup reports

China’s real estate crisis jumps out of the frying pan into the fire. Homebuyers in 22 cities are refusing to pay mortgages on their unfinished homes, Citigroup reports. The unusual protest spreads the risk of bond defaults from overseas developers to banks, which hold $6bn in mortgages. The risk of substantial diversion as a result of President Xi Jinping’s efforts to deleverage the sector is taking shape, putting Beijing in a bind.

New promotions are almost always sold before being built. When heavily indebted developers run out of cash, buyers are left with nothing but a debt obligation. Evergrande warned of this problem in a letter sent in 2020 to local authorities: the company begged to be allowed to go public to avoid a liquidity crisis that, according to it, would cause enormous financial and social risks, including two million buyers. that they could protest its approximately 600,000 unfinished flats.

Policy makers recognized the problem, including the potential misuse of advances, and directed developers to channel available funds to project completion as a priority. But the measure has only worked briefly. As sales continue to plummet and new financing remains in short supply, construction on around 10% of homes sold in 2021 in 24 major cities has stalled, according to consultancy CRIC. Analysts at China Merchants Securities estimate that at least 1.7 trillion yuan ($250 billion) of mortgages could be affected by those delays.

Beijing will have to react quickly to prevent the situation from escalating, either by allowing home buyers to delay mortgage payments or by letting local governments buy projects. Shares of both China Merchants Bank and Ping An Bank fell 4% by mid-afternoon on Thursday, in a flat market that portends pain ahead for banks. The restoration of the real estate sector in China enters a dangerous and decisive phase.

