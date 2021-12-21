The Chinese economic miracle is coming to an end

Xi Jinping knows China’s challenges better than most investors. He has warned of the dangers of the housing bubble, debt, corruption and inequality. They are not unique to your country. All countries that adopted the so-called Asian development model faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to overcome them.

The Asian development model has several common characteristics: state-controlled banks give cheap loans to favored industries; the currency remains undervalued to boost exports; domestic consumption is suppressed to create savings for investment; and rapid modernization is achieved by adopting foreign technologies. Since World War II, this combination has been remarkably successful in narrowing the gap between Asia and the West.

But growth in Asia is inherently unstable. Artificially low rates fuel housing bubbles, like those experienced by Japan and Thailand. Easy money also leads to the accumulation of excessive debt, as happened throughout Southeast Asia in the early 1990s. Cheap capital encourages wasted investments that undermine productivity growth. Suppressing domestic consumption creates imbalances. And opportunities for corruption abound when credit is distributed by state banks, as happened in Indonesia with Suharto.

Japan’s long period of expansion ended when the Bank of Japan decided, in 1989, to burst the housing bubble. The Asian “tigers” – the fast-growing economies – collapsed years later. As Paul Krugman demonstrated, the economic “miracle” could only be sustained by increasing contributions of capital and labor. When foreign creditors began to withdraw their capital in the mid-1990s, the region suffered a financial crisis.

Let’s look at China. Since the Communist Party embraced economic reform in the late 1970s, it has followed what Michael Pettis of Peking University calls the “Asian development model on steroids.” Saving and investment rose and consumption fell more than any other Asian economy. China has been saddled with debt, which has risen about 100 points (relative to GDP) since the global financial crisis. Real estate value is only equaled by Japan in 1989. If the emperor’s palace grounds in Tokyo were worth more than all the real estate in Canada, China is said to have enough vacant properties to house the entire Canadian population (38 million), and more.

Not surprisingly, Xi complains that the property is for living in rather than speculation, and that “unbalanced and inadequate development” has not improved the quality of life for many. He advocates a “common prosperity.” At the same time, it wants to cut excess capacity, reduce leverage and make housing more affordable, while “promoting smooth growth” and avoiding a “black swan,” or financial crisis.

To appreciate these challenges, let’s see what happened to your neighbors. After Japanese real estate collapsed in 1990, homes fell in price. But there were two banking crises and persistent deflation for decades. It is true that the consumption quota was boosted in those years, but at a time when growth itself had stagnated. Beijing understands that lost decade well enough not to want to repeat it.

When the tigers struggled in the mid-1990s, they were forced to follow a different path. In Thailand, foreign creditors rushed out. The contagion spread to Taiwan or South Korea, which had current account surpluses and piles of foreign exchange reserves. It was not a period of “soft growth,” but one of currency collapses, widespread bankruptcies, IMF bailouts and, in the case of Indonesia, civil strife that brought Suharto down. Malaysia introduced capital controls to trap foreign speculators.

There was at least one positive aspect. Countries that suffered heavy currency devaluations became much more competitive. In 1999, Korea grew more than 10%. Investment strategist Russell Napier, who witnessed these events firsthand and describes them in The Asian Financial Crisis, believes that China will follow the tigers. For now, the yuan is loosely pegged to the dollar, giving the Fed inordinate influence over Chinese monetary policy. It’s a problem, as the Fed is willing to raise rates in 2022, while China, with its deflated bubble, needs flexibility. Getting rid of the peg, Napier says, would restore monetary independence to Beijing.

If China devalues ​​the yuan, its economy is expected to enjoy an export-led explosion. Whether it is tolerated is another matter. It is already the world’s leading exporter. Napier describes the West’s acquiescence to the manipulation of Asian currencies, which boosted post-1997 exports at the cost of millions of manufacturing jobs in the US and Europe, as “one of the biggest political mistakes in history.” That mistake will not be repeated. If Xi bets on devaluation, he will face the United States and its allies.

Never underestimate Beijing’s ability to find policies that keep the economy moving. But with home and business debt at higher levels than in the US on the eve of the subprime crisis, and the biggest housing bubble in history poised to burst, Xi appears to have few options. After four glorious decades, the economic miracle seems to be coming to an end.