The cheapest OnePlus arrives in Spain: the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite arrives with 5G to compete in the mid-range

Last week OnePlus anticipated several launches of the Nord range. These included the first headphones in the range, the OnePlus Nord Buds, but also an unprecedented mobile phone such as the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G or the already well-known OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Precisely this we speak to you here, since has officially landed in our country.

A device that, despite a slight change in RAM compared to the Indian version, still maintains the rest of the characteristics. See Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695, its 5,000 mAh battery or its software based on Android 12. We review all its specifications in this post.

A look at…

{“videoId”: “x81w3hq”,”autoplay”: true,”title”: “ONEPLUS NORD, ANÁLISIS la CALIDAD-PRECIO que echábamos de menos en OnePlus”,”tag”: “”} Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M ONEPLUS NORD, ANALYSIS the QUALITY-PRICE that we missed in OnePlus

Price and availability of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

This new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite lands in our country in blue and black (“Blue Tide” and “Black Dusk”). Of course, unlike the version of India that we already knew, it is only offered in a memory combination of 6/128GB (RAM and storage). As for dates, can be booked todayalthough its official release to the market will not take place until next tuesday may 24.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5g 6/128GB: €309

A very balanced mid-range mobile in all its sections

Regarding the screen we find a panel 6.59 inches that compensates for its IPS technology by offering 120Hz refresh rate. Lately we have not stopped seeing mid-range devices with similar refresh rates and it is still worth mentioning, since not long ago this was a more high-end feature. This screen, by the way, also offers Full HD+ resolution and leans on a Adreno 619 graphics card from Qualcomm.

Inside it mounts the already mentioned processor Snapdragon 695 identical to what we have already seen in other recent terminals such as the Realme 9 5G. A chip that seems more than suitable for a mobile like this one that pretends be in the middle range. Regarding its RAM memory, we find a only 6 GB option of type LPDDR4X which is accompanied by a ROM memory (storage) of 128GB.

As far as autonomy is concerned, this device does not look bad by offering a 5,000mAh battery with capacity of 33W fast wired charging. As in other mid-range mobiles, it does not offer wireless charging. And regarding its charging speed offered by those aforementioned 33 W, it will be necessary to see in real life, since it does not look bad despite having mobile phones with better specifications like this. Taking the Realme 9 4G as an example, which includes the same capacity and fast charging, we obtained a full charge from 0 to 100% in an hour and a quarter.

If we talk about their photographic capabilities, we do not find great boasts, but neither is anything particularly reprehensible on paper. For the front camera we see a 16-megapixel lens and in the rear we see a triple camera consisting of a main 64-megapixel camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro. The same resolution has its third lens designed to improve the bokeh effect of portraits.

Other aspects to highlight is the integration of a 3.5mm headphone jack port which, fortunately, continues to be maintained in these intermediate ranges at the same time that it is disappearing from the highest. Its software is also noteworthy, as it mounts Oxygens 12.1OnePlus’ own customization layer based on Android 12.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G data sheet