The characteristics of the Xiaomi Redmi Pad are filtered. As will be?

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has returned to the tablet market through the front door. The Asian manufacturer has swept sales with the Xiaomi 5, a product that exudes quality from each of its pores. Obviously, the next step was for its sub-brands to also offer their own tablet.

We recently found out about the Xiaomi Pad was in development. A tablet that we knew rather little about, but through different leaks published by Asian media we have been able to learn more details about this tablet and that it could reach the market very soon.

What do we know about the Redmi Pad

Now, thanks to the latest leaks, we can learn part of the technical of the Redmi Pad. To begin with, this new Xiaomi tablet will have a MediaTek MT8781 processor, a processor manufactured in a six-nanometer process and that works really well in terms of performance, thanks to its Mali G57 MC2 GPUas we’ve seen on a few mid-range phones.

- Advertisement -

The processor is unknown because MediaTek has not officially presented it, but this is a SoC that will offer a Helio G99-like performanceone of the great jewels in the crown of the Asian manufacturer.

filtered-As.jpg" width="980" height="694" alt="Design of the Xiaomi Pad 5" > Set up Facebook to stop messing with notifications enlarge photo Design of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Xiaomi

Continuing with the technical characteristics of this tablet, we know that it will have a screen of unknown dimensions, but resolution FullHD+plus all kinds of connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 5.

- Advertisement -

For now, the rest of features of this redmi tablet they are a complete mystery, so we will have to wait for the presentation date that, at the moment, is unknown. Although everything indicates that February could be the date chosen by Xiaomi to present this new cheap Android tablet.

The tablet market is experiencing a second golden age. CMore and more people are betting on this type of device to work, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mainly because many of these users realized that it is more comfortable to work with a tablet than with a laptop, due to its versatility and lightness. So the tablet sector, which was in the doldrums, has been revitalized like never before.

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi is currently the great reference when buying a product with these characteristics at a moderate price. And the launch of the next redmi tablets It will help the manufacturer to position itself as one of the best tablet companies on the market.

>