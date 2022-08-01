The characteristics of the Xiaomi 12T are filtered. What can we expect?

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi does not stop expanding its catalog of smartphones with new models. And now it’s the turn of the Xiaomi next phone from the Asian manufacturer and of which we already know almost everything.

It is not the first time that we have told you about this phone, since part of its technical were recently leaked, standing out for its spectacular fast charge.

Now, thanks to the partners of XiaomiUI, we can know the main specifications of the next Xiaomi phone that hides some very interesting surprises inside.

What do we know about the Xiaomi 12T

To begin with, say that the Xiaomi 12T will be the next launch of the brand, and note that this model will have a MediaTek Dimension 8100 Ultra processor. We are talking about a SoC manufactured in the 5-nanometer process and, although its exact specifications are not known at the moment, it aims to be a great alternative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Also, the Xiaomi UI report reveals more details. To begin with, there will be a model with 8 GB of RAM type LPDDR5, the fastest on the market, in addition to two versions with 128 or 256 GB of storage type UFS 3.1 to offer the best performance.

As for the screen of the Xiaomi 12T, the diagonal it will have is not known, but it will have technology OLED and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It will surely offer Dolby Vision and HDR10 + support, but we will have to wait for them to confirm this detail. What is not going to be missing is a fingerprint reader under the screen.

Moving on to the photographic section, the Xiaomi 12T camera It will boast a triple camera system with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main sensor, supported by an 8-megapixel Samsung S5K4H7 wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro lens. We could not forget about its front camera and that it will be made up of a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

Lastly, regarding your possible release dateIt should be noted that the Xiaomi 11T series had a global launch, so it is very likely that this phone will arrive in Spain. We do not know exactly when the official presentation of the Xiaomi 12T will be made, but the previous model was presented in China in September and arrived in Spain on October 3, so we can assume that autumn 2022 will be the date chosen by the manufacturer to present to your new phone.

