The characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G are filtered. As will be?

By: Brian Adam

The Samsung A series has become one of the great exponents when it comes to buying a mid-range mobile phone. The Korean manufacturer has managed to attract millions of customers with a complete family of devices at very competitive prices. And now we bring you new details of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

About two weeks have passed since images and specifications of one of Samsung’s mid-range terminals, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone, appeared. This wase certified by TENAA of Chinathe last FCC of the Asian country, and now, a well-known media announces that this model has been linked in the FCC documentation with a 25W fast charge.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G receives new certifications

Both the FCC and the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) of Thailand have listed the device with the model number SM-A536E/DS. According to the FCC, this model will have 5G and NFC support, in addition to arriving with a charging adapter that has the model number EP-TA800. We are talking about a 25W fast-charging wall charger, which could come in the box with the device, which is not something usual for mid-range phones.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G @Onleaks

Considering the latest TENAA report, The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G would have an AMOLED panel with a diagonal of 6.46 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz with 1080 x 2400 resolution. Under this screen, we would also find a fingerprint sensor. In this way, we are facing a phone that will offer a great multimedia section and that will be perfect for playing thanks to its refresh rate.

As far as the brain that moves this smartphone is concerned, it could be the SoC Exynos 1200 with Mali G68 GPU. If we go to the back, it would have a four-camera module, with its main sensor being 64 MP, accompanied by another 12 MP and two more 5 MP, and its selfie camera would be 32 MP. Without a doubt, a more than enough configuration for any user.

We have an important point in autonomy, since it comes with a battery capacity of 4,860mAh, in addition to two configurations of 8GB of RAM with 128/256GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has not only been seen on the FCC, TENAA and NBTC, but has also appeared on Geekbench. Taking these occurrences into account, It is possible that the terminal of the South Korean firm will be officially presented soon.

