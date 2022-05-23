The characteristics of the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus are filtered. As will be?

Last week Xiaomi confirmed the launch of its Redmi Note 11T family, which will arrive on May 24 along with some other surprises. And today, all the technical characteristics of the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plusconfirming its main specifications.

Be careful, we are not talking about a rumor, but rather the company itself has been publishing different promotional posters on its official Weibo account to show all the details that the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus will hide.

This will be the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus

On an aesthetic level, we find a model that has a design very similar to that of its predecessors. Highlight that The Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus will be resistant to water and dust through its IP53 certification.

Regarding features of the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus, we will start by talking about its screen, made up of a 6.6-inch 144 Hz IPS LCD panel with DisplayMate A+ certification and Dolby Vision support to offer unquestionable image quality, as well as being a perfect phone for watching movies and other Dolby Vision content that you will find on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other content platforms on demand. In addition, its Corning Gorilla Glass guarantees extra protection against scratches and accidental bumps on the screen.

When lifting the hood of this Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus we find a silicon heart made up of a MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G processor, which will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. In addition, it will have 128 GB of internal storage that you can expand through its microSD card slot.

We could not forget the photographic section, one of the most interesting elements of this device. More than anything because the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus camera It hides three sensors (64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel wide-angle and depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor), in addition to a 32-megapixel front camera.

Lastly, your 5,100mAh battery It will be more than enough to support the entire weight of the set. Now, we just have to wait for the presentation date of the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus, which will be on May 24, to see what the manufacturer surprises us with. Although the great protagonist will be, with total security, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, a model of which almost all the details have been revealed and that arrives to continue being the best-selling smartband on the market.

