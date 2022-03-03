The change of the notch on the iPhone 14 is confirmed, but will your followers like it?

Although there is still a long way to go before Apple presents its next generation of phones, little by little we are receiving more information about the expected ones. iPhone 14. We know that they will have an improved 5G chip to save battery life, in addition to some details related to their design.

One of the most interesting points has to do with the iPhone 14 notch. We are talking about the notch feature on the screen that the iPhone X premiered and that has been arriving with subsequent versions.

The different rumors related to this section spoke of the possibility that Apple would remove this element from the phone’s screen. And now, from Forbes they have confirmed the change in the iPhone 14 notch design. Although it will generate a bit of controversy.

The iPhone 14 will not have a notch, but neither will cameras under the screen

After several generations with the notch on the screen, the American manufacturer was expected to surprise with a renewed design in the purest Apple style. A technology that would allow the camera to be hidden under the screen without losing the exquisite functionality of FaceID. Nothing is further from reality.

enlarge photo iPhone 13 (left) and iPhone 14 Pro (right) Weibo

Or this is what emerges from a publication on Weibo, and which has later been confirmed by John Prosser, a journalist specializing in Apple products and who is right with almost all his predictions. In it, we can seel New notch designand the truth is that news, rather few.

We see the notch scheme with minimal change. They have simply separated the notch into two parts, making it an aesthetic change, but not a technological improvement. This way, FaceID components are separated from the front camera, but the overall design is largely the same.

In addition, the leaks suggest that Apple will once again raise the price of the iPhone 14, so users who expected an exclusive design in return will not enjoy it. And beware, surely the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue with the same design in the notch, so if you want the traditional notch you will lose the ProMotion technology that the iPhone 14 Pro will have.

We will have to see how the public responds to this disappointment. Although it should be noted that the iPhone 14 will continue to have some notable newssuch as the improvement in 5G or its satellite mode to be able to make calls in environments without coverage, so it will continue to have enough assets to be a new sales success by the Cupertino-based company.

