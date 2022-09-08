The change of actors that “House of the Dragon” will have in the next episodes

the house of the (House of the Dragon) premiered its third episode last Sunday, September 4, and maintains its leadership as one of the most watched series of the season. Fiction derived from game of Thrones delves into the origins of Targaryens and the conflicts caused by the succession to the Iron Throne. There will be a in the main cast soon, but first let’s remember how the story has progressed.

Viserys I (Paddy Considine) is forced to choose an heir under pressure from his royal council and is looking forward to the birth of his second child, since his firstborn, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is a woman and custom dictates that a man should rule. When his wife is sacrificed in childbirth, he pins his last hope on his new offspring. The joy is short-lived because this child also dies within a few hours.

Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy play older versions of Alicent and Rhaenyra in “House of the Dragon.” (HBO)

Disappointed by the lack of a male heir, the king feels increasing pressure between choosing between his brother, Daemon (matt smith), and her 15-year-old daughter. Finally, he opts for the latter before the bad faces of his advisers, who are sure that he should remarry to have more children and grant the legacy to a man in the future. He accepts the proposal, though he decides to marry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), Rhaenyra’s best friend.

- Advertisement -

In his desire for power imposed by his father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), she becomes the queen mother and her eyes are set on the throne that should be inherited by her eldest son, Aegon II. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra realizes that she deserves to be more than a princess and is ready to fight for what is hers with cunning.

The story will continue to explore the danger of the succession of the Targaryen princess not coming to fruition in the future. (HBOMax)

Which will be replaced in House of the Dragon?

The first images of House of the Dragon showed to Emma D’Arcy as the interpreter of Rhaenyra Targaryen and, although we have not yet seen her appear, it is a fact that it will not be long before Alcock gives the role to his older version. On the other hand, Carey will be replaced by Olivia Cooke in the role of Alicent Hightower. Both women will continue to face each other in the future.

The other two actors who will also be seen soon are Nanna Blondell Y John MacMillan as Leana and Laenor Velaryon, respectively. These characters appeared in the second and third of the medieval drama being played by Nova Fouellis-Mose and Theo Tate. As it is remembered, they are the result of the marriage between Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). At the moment, there are no more confirmed changes besides those four roles.

Alicent will remain the queen mother after marrying King Viserys I. (HBO Max)

- Advertisement -

The new chapter of House of the Dragon will be broadcast on September 11 through the television signal of HBO and the platform hbo max.

: