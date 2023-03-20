The Champions League has its own foldable cell phone

The Champions League has an official folding cell phone. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Champions Leaguethe continental soccer tournament that pits the best soccer teams from Europereturns with its round of 16 stage and with the presentation of a new cell phone officer with folding screen.

This strategy, generated as part of a collaboration with the cell phone brand Oppois to name your new device Find N2 Flip as the official cell phone of the tournament during the stages of the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and the grand final that will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul in Turkey June 10 of this year.

According to William Liu, president of global marketing for the company technologythe cell phone with folding screen was launched on the market and can be used by fans of the teams around the world to see the matches from your devices.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Now beverage brands are also bringing out their own cell phones

This will be the launch of Oppo Find N2 Flip in global markets OPPO announced Find N2 Flip as the official smartphone of the UEFA Champions League. (OPPO)

In addition, due to the collaboration that will Oppo and the Champions Leaguethis cell phone also has access to a special web page within the platform official tournament from which you can review and download additional content such as official photographs taken from the stadiums in which the matches of the competition.

- Advertisement -

The Find N2 Flip will also make an appearance in the stadium for the final of the soccer that will be played in Turkey and in which each interested user will be able to explore the special characteristics of the devicein addition to being able to buy it in that place so that they can enjoy one of the most anticipated soccer matches of the year after the final of the world.

On the other hand, in the case of tournament supporters who are in Mexicothe company has organized a contest in which they can win different prizes such as Tshirts, trips to different destinations as well as tickets to attend the grand final of the Champions League. What each person must do to participate in this raffle is enter the Web page company event officer and follow the steps indicated.

It may interest you: Spotify: how to know what my friends are listening to on their cell phone

- Advertisement -

Users who want to participate must buy any smartphone from the company and then register in the form which also appears in Web page. Once the process is complete, they must perform pull-ups with a ball and prevent it from touching the ground. Users with the best scores will be able to choose to win some of the awards.

OPPO will raffle double tickets to attend Champions League matches. (Capture)

In total, several prizes of up to 100 t-shirts of the teams participating in the round of 16 of the tournament (Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Paris-Saint Germain, Liverpool, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and Inter).

In addition, six double tickets will be distributed to be present in the quarterfinals of the competition, three double tickets to attend a semifinal match and only one double ticket to be present in the grand final of the championship.

It may interest you: This is how you can find hidden applications on an Android cell phone

Persons who comply with the terms and conditions of the contest and who have participated will be drawn accordingly and the winners will be publicly announced before March 31 of this year. Those people who were not selected could have other ways to win prizes in future contests organized by the company, which will also be sponsor official tournament until the European season 2023-24which will end in June next year.