The Challenge, the first film filmed in space, is already filming

Outer space is a recurring scene in the cinema. From Le Voyage dans la Lune (Journey to the Moon, in Spanish), a classic short film from 1902; Even remembered films of the past decade, such as Interstellar or Gravity, are proof of this influence on the seventh art.

Leaving behind part of its fictional base, the topic of space in cinema is being approached in a different way today, with the International Space Station turned into a filming set for a Russian film.

The first film with scenes filmed in space will be Russian

The Challenge is a Russian production that is scheduled to premiere for next year. He is in the process of filming and since yesterday, a small part of his team embarked on an expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), to film a truly cosmonautical scene.

Those who are part of this adventure are the actress Yulia Peresild, the film producer Klim Shipenko and the astronaut Anton Shkaplerov. The three traveled yesterday Tuesday through a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft to the International Space Station. Its stay in orbit will last 12 days.

About the content of the film, little is known precisely, as the information has been treated with secrecy by his team. What is known up to, according to what is shared by the agency Ria Novosti, is that Peresild will play a doctor who is forced to fly to the ISS to save the life of an astronaut.

To achieve this, the team had to train for a year in a simulator. «The difference is in the dynamism of the tasks. If in the simulator of the Russian segment of the ISS we “live” a typical day, then in the process of exam training on the ship, time seems to be compressed. You need to react faster to emergency situations, understand how they will unfold, and make decisions quickly. This applies to the launch of the spacecraft into orbit, and its approach to the station, and the descent to Earth. All within the framework of a training session », explained Oleg Kononenko, deputy director of the Roscosmos Cosmonaut Training Center, who supported this process.

With this Russian initiative, a new episode is written in audiovisual history, displacing the tom cruise project to be awarded this milestone of the first space shoot, in collaboration with Elon Musk.

Although this has already begun to be classified as a new space race, applied to cinematography in this case, the general director of Channel One of Russia (involved in the production), Konstantin Ernst, was in charge of clarifying in an interview with Variety that this it is not the environment they seek to cultivate. “We would certainly have preferred to arrive at the International Space Station at the same time as Tom Cruise. We would have enjoyed shooting the movie together much more », he pointed.