The CEO of Telegram himself says that we should not trust the app: “we cannot verify the accuracy of all the publications”

By: Brian Adam

Date:

One of the main advantages of Telegram comes from its channels: small information media which, in situations as delicate as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, can distribute unreliable information to thousands of people.

The CEO of Telegram, Pável Dúrov, has published a warning to all users of the application on his channel: be wary of what you read on the channels for the next few daysfrom Telegram they cannot verify the veracity of the contents that are published in the different channels.

Telegram, dangerous terrain in full conflict

Pavel Durov, born in Russia, has indicated on his Telegram channel that the app’s channels, especially in Ukraine and Russia, have become an unverified source of information. Although the main head of Telegram has referred to the channels of both countries, the problem applies to any other country, including Spain.

Similarly, it indicates that they do not have the physical capacity to verify the accuracy of the publications in all channelsbeing quite easy to create channels that deliberately misinform and aggravate the positions of the users who follow them.

“If the situation worsens, we will consider the possibility of partially or totally restricting the operation of Telegram channels in the countries involved for the duration of the conflict.”

The situation reached such a point that on February 27 Pavel Durov considered “the possibility of partially or totally restricting the operation of the channels” (referring exclusively to Russia and Ukraine) for the duration of the conflict. However, a few hours later it was stated that they will not take actionas “numerous users” have asked them not to consider closing.

Despite this, it asks users to “check the data and do not take for granted what is published on Telegram” during this period. Despite this problem of reliability in the information distributed in the app, from Telegram they assure that “viable ways of violating its encryption have never been found” and that it continues to be a secure messaging alternative.

The CEO of Telegram himself says that we should not trust the app: "we cannot verify the accuracy of all the publications"

