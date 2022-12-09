The CEO of Nothing makes an “honest” analysis of the iPhone 14 Pro

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing and former founder of OnePlus, has made a curious “honest” review of Apple’s latest iPhone release.

A member of Nothing’s content team bought an iPhone 14 Pro for Pei to review the device. She has been using the iPhone 14 Pro for a couple of days to get to know it in depth and has published her impressions in a video. After testing the iPhone 14 Pro as a secondary phone, Carl Pei begins with its design and, unsurprisingly, talks about the notch at the top of the screen (the “Dynamic Island”).

Although Pei believes this is a smart design choice on Apple’s part, also thinks the feature has been a bit exaggerated. Pei also talks about the Nothing Phone (1)‘s resemblance to the iPhone. Pei is a bit annoyed by that comparison, though he understands the similarities in some ways, like the side buttons. Of course, the back of both phones is very different, as Nothing’s CEO points out, as the Phone (1) features the Glyph lighting interface on its back.Pei also talks about displays, cameras, OS experience and pricing, pointing out the difference between Apple’s profit margins on the iPhone 14 Pro and Nothing’s on the Phone(1).

In his final words, Carl Pei states that the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best phones on the market for its cameras and performance. However, he also says that if consumers are interested in differentiating themselves and supporting a smaller company, the Nothing Phone (1) should be their choice, as it’s less than half the price of its competitor and still impresses.



