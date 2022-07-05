HomeMobileiphoneThe Caviar store already allows you to reserve a luxury iPhone 14...

The Caviar store already allows you to reserve a luxury iPhone 14 Pro

By Abraham
Given the chip shortage, Apple’s iPhone 14 series is likely to sell out quickly, but Caviar guarantees that its customers will be among the first to own an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, provided they’re willing to shell out $9,800. or more for a pre-order.

For that money, you don’t just get an iPhone 14 Pro, you get a custom phone that can be leather-clad, gem-studded, or plated in 18-karat gold.

The cheapest option at the moment is the iPhone 14 Pro Pink Champagne, which features “genuine pink stingray skin” and a mother-of-pearl area around the main chamber area. The phone comes in a round Caviar-branded tin to emulate the luxury food packaging of caviar.

The all-black iPhone 14 Pro smartphones are slightly more expensive and come with bulletproof armor (“Total Black”), an alligator skin insert (“Black Night”), and even military-grade titanium (“Dark Light”). , etc.).

The best Android mobiles of 2020 according to the EuroXliveAndroid team

 

Buyers can also spend more than $20,000 for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro “Gold Champagne Crystal” or the really eye-catching “Parade of the Planets Golden” model.

While the former features the priciest option of all — $25,700 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB of storage and nine diamonds — the latter not only comes with working hourglasses and clockworks, but also sports shards of rock from the Moon (lunar meteorite), Mars, the Tsarev meteorite and the Chelyabinsk meteorite.

Caviar claims that only eight Parade of the Planets Golden custom iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will be made, to represent the eight currently recognized planets in the solar system – prices for this custom iPhone start at $22,940.


