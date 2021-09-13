The case of Epic Games against Apple already has a sentence

Apple’s lucrative App Store business has been hit hard by the court decision in the company’s legal battle with Epic Games. Judge Yvonne González Rogers has handed down a sentence in the trial that pits Epic Games against Apple. With this ruling, the App Store business has suffered a setback. Apple may not prohibit developers from providing links that direct users outside of the app to make purchases. These purchases will be outside of Apple’s payment system, so the company will not take the commission of between 15 and 30 percent that it currently receives. The decision concludes the first part of the battle between the two companies over App Store policies. Apple won 9 of the 10 charges, but the judge found that it had anticompetitive conduct under California law, and it will be forced to change its App Store policies and loosen its control over in-app purchases. The court order will go into effect in December. Apple hasn’t said whether it will appeal the court order, but Epic Games will. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney criticized the ruling in a statement on Twitter. Today’s ruling is not a victory for developers or consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition between in-app payment methods and app stores for one billion consumers.Since the trial ended, but before sentencing, Apple has made several changes to calm things down, including relaxing some rules about emailing users to encourage them to make out-of-app purchases and allowing some in-app links.