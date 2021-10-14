The Canary version of Microsoft Edge incorporates a tool to create appointments

Citations are a required element in any research work and in addition, they have rules for their creation. There are various regulations aimed at including citations in jobs and the one you use will depend on the one that is institutionalized in your country or place of study. We talk about this because a tool for it has been included in the most recent version of Edge Canary. In that sense, you will soon be able to create appointments from Microsoft Edge.

However, while it reaches the stable version we will show you how it works from Canary.

Microsoft Edge will bring a tool to create appointments

Microsoft Edge incorporates a section called Collections that allows you to send content to Pinterest boards and also to applications such as OneNote or Excel. It is an interesting function because it connects us immediately with the tools we use to work with certain types of material. In the new Edge Canary version this section has been updated and now incorporates a tool to create appointments. The idea is that we can easily generate quotes from any website, in various formats.

The Microsoft Edge citation tool supports APA 7, Chicago, Harvard, IEEE, and MLA formats. The use process is extremely easy, when you are on the website where you want to generate the quote, go to the Collections option. There, you will find the “Show Citations” menu and when you click it, it will display a menu with the available formats.

When choosing the format, you will go to a window where you will have to edit the details, such as the author’s name and then you can copy your quote to take it to your work. This will greatly speed up the process of creating your research to meet this methodological requirement that is demanded in academies.

It should be noted that, to get access to this function you must have Edge Canary in its latest version and you can get it in this link.