The cameras of the new OPPO Reno 9 phone exposed... and they will surprise you

- Advertisement -

There are not many days left until the new phones OPPO Reno 9 be official. And the company itself is showing some of the features that are interesting and that will make the smartphone we are talking about a good purchase option. It has been the turn of the photographic section, and there is good news.

The equipment, which will be officially announced on November 24 of this year, will be aimed at the most complete mid-range on the market. And, for everything to go as it should, the Asian firm has decided to take an important step in what has to do with cameras. An example is that one’s own to do selfies will have a resolution of 32 megapixels that will have both autofocus and an advanced lens that will allow up to 60% more light to be acquired in dark places than the previous generation. If this is confirmed, the evolutionary leap will be quite remarkable.

Different bets on each OPPO Reno 9 model

- Advertisement -

This is something that has already become commonplace in the smartphone market, and what OPPO will use to make its different options within the new product range different. So, for example, the device essential will feature a combination of elements of 64 + 2MP. In what has to do with the variant Pro and Pro+which will be the most complete of those that the company will offer, it will have three different sensors: 50 + 8 + 2 megapixels. The first will be a Sony IM890 which, among other things, will feature optical stabilization. The second and third mentioned will aim to assist in wide-angle and macro photos, respectively.

OPPO

Something that can become completely differential is the use in the OPPO Reno 9 of the MariSilicon chip. This will help very effectively to the results obtained when taking photos or recording videos. The reason is that it uses Artificial intelligence to quickly and efficiently improve any type of work. You can even optimize stability and accuracy in all kinds of situations through very precise post-processing.

More options that are safe in this phone

On the one hand, it is certain that all variants of the new terminal will have a battery of 4,500mAh with a fast charge 67W, so it will stand out a lot in the autonomy section. In addition, its 6.7-inch screen will have a frequency of 120hz (and Full HD+ resolution). There will also be a difference in the processor used in the different variants of the new OPPO equipment. The basic one will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, while the two most powerful will include a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max that offers much higher power. Seeing is believing when talking about SoC for smartphones.

>