The camera of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be more impressive than we expected

The camera of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be more impressive than we expected
Although at the moment we do not know its official presentation date, it is a fact that the Xiaomi 13 ultra will see the light throughout this same month of April. Be careful, we are not talking about a rumor, but Xiaomi itself has confirmed this fact.

we also know that Xiaomi will trust Leica again, a manufacturer of cameras with great prestige in the sector, to provide the Xiaomi 13 Ultra with a photographic section beyond any doubt.

And now, thanks to a report from Gizmochina in which they echo one of the best-known leakers in the sector and with a really high hit rate, we have learned a surprising new detail of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra camera.

The XIaomi 13 Ultra camera will have the best periscopic sensor

For what they indicate in the publicationthe Xiaomi 13 Ultra will boast a 50-megapixel quad lens system, with a Sony IMX989 main sensor and will have a size of 1 inches.

And beware, what the camera of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will boast a variable aperture. Thanks to this, the user can adjust the size of the aperture to achieve improved blur effects and greater adaptability to different lighting conditions.

iPhone 14: Fresh devices need an update immediately

A feature that we would not have seen in any Xiaomi phone and that will be the first to launch a variable opening system that could completely change the telephony sector.

For the rest, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to have a superb multimedia section, thanks to a AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and a screen diagonal of 6.7 inches to guarantee an image experience beyond any doubt.

To this must be added a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a highly powerful SoC that guarantees the best performance, especially if one takes into account that it boasts different RAM configurations that will start at 8 GB.

We could not forget its internal storage configuration, which will start with 256 GB of memory so that you do not lack options. Finally, Regarding the release date, it seems that April 18 will be the indicated date, at a price that could start at 999 euros.

Of course, until the manufacturer officially presents this product, we cannot confirm any of the published data, so the information will have to be taken with a grain of salt until it is officially presented.

