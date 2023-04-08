The camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 exposed

- Advertisement -

Samsung has become the absolute owner of the able phone market, with a market share of 90% (9 out of 10 phones sold are from Samsung.) The Korean manufacturer has managed to get hold of a sector that is clearly growing, and very soon we will meet its next generation of smartphones with a folding screen.

We talk about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z 5, two models that could be presented in August, since each year the manufacturer bets on this month to present its new folding.

And, as The presentation event is getting closer, more information about these teams is being published. For example, we know that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will feature a much larger screen than its predecessor. We are talking about the external panel, which will go from 1.1 inches to a 3.4-inch diagonal with the aim of offering a more complete user experience.

What can we expect from the of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

And now, through a well-known leakster or leaker, we can confirm what the camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be like. As always, you have to take the information for what it is, a rumor. But everything indicates that this will be the photographic section of the next foldables from the Seoul-based company.

In this way, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera It would consist of a 50-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide angle and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5- 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5- 12MP + 12MP (UW)- Improved hinge- New image sensors- Large outer displays- Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy

And what about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5? That its dual 12 MP camera guarantees a photographic section beyond any doubt. In addition, it should be remembered that Samsung is implementing a new camera app that offers a very notable improvement through software processing, especially in night scenes where the lack of light causes the presence of noise.

So we know more and more details about these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 which should be presented in a few months. Remember that historically the Korean firm has always presented the Samsung Galaxy Note on this date, replacing its beloved phablet with the new folding phones. So, most likely, in August we will know all the secrets of these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, two folding phones that point to ways to continue dominating the sector.

