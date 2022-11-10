The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have to talk, and this is the reason

- Advertisement -

Little by little, some details of what will make the new range of phones different Samsung Galaxy S23. And, among all the versions that will be launched on the market, the Ultra will be the most striking. One of the reasons for this is the camera that it will integrate, which will be completely different from the rest of the high-end equipment.

It has been speculating for a long time that this model will have a main sensor that will be, no less, 200MP. This to date has never been seen in a device considered premium. And, from the looks of it, the Korean company intends to take this step to leave the competition behind. This, by the way, will not mean an increase in the thickness or weight of the equipment. But, there is new information about it, and it is juiciest.

The blow that Samsung wants to give with the Galaxy S23 Ultra

According to the data that has been known, the firm will include a new Mode among the options that are already common, which aims to achieve insane stabilization. This would be called ultra stabilization– With it, both when taking photos and when recording videos with resolution 8K, exceptional results would be obtained that are reminiscent of what is currently seen in sports broadcasts (that is, what is known as the gimbal effect). Therefore, we speak of a quality without palliatives.

Gizmochina

And this is surprising, since the design of the back of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be different from what has been seen in previous generations. The reason is the absence of any hump or module that stands out above the casing of the equipment. Therefore, the work carried out to reduce the dimensions of the camera’s own components, if the aforementioned is confirmed, will be simply exceptional.

More things expected in these terminals

On the one hand, the possibility that the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range is one of the company’s first for quite some time is gaining strength, which, belonging to the high-end product range, will practically exclusively include processors Qualcomm Snapdragon. There are not a few who are sure that the Exynos of their own manufacture will remain almost exclusively for the Asian market.

On the other hand, it is also pointed out that there will be an important commitment to offer the maximum capacity of storage in the new models, it is even possible that the Samsung Galaxy S23 does not have a 128GB option. This makes a lot of sense considering that, if the new Ultra Stabilization Mode is true, what the videos and images that use it occupy will not be exactly little.

