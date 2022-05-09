The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be amazing. Why?

When buying a high-end smartphone, Samsung is one of the main references. Year after year the whole world awaits the presentation of the next Samsung Galaxy S, its most acclaimed family. And now, we are beginning to discover very interesting data related to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultrathe next flagship of the Korean manufacturer.

The firm knows that its next generation of mobile phones has to stand out for its impressive photographic section. Without a doubt, the great exponent when choosing a high-end phone. Actually, most models have the same features (the latest Qualcomm processor and an increasingly huge amount of RAM), so the differentiating aspects are the screen and the photographic section.

And we already anticipate that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera It will shine like no other, as reported by various Korean media. In this way, it seems that the manufacturer’s idea is that its next spearhead for the smartphone market has a 200-megapixel main lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will debut a 200 megapixel camera.

According to Business Korea, Samsung Electronics has just developed the first 200 megapixel camera module for the Samsung Galaxy S323 Ultra. It is true that this module is not specific to this terminal, but it has been created to be used in mobile phones. And considering that its next flagship will be presented in February 2023, there is plenty of room to surprise with such a powerful camera.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo Galaxy S21 splash

It is too early to know if this 200-megapixel module will be in the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it would make all the sense in the world. To begin with, the manufacturer must take advantage of the gap that Huawei is leaving before another firm, and HONOR is on the prowl, keeps that piece of the cake.

And on the other hand, we know that in September Apple will present its new iPhone 14 Series, and one of the main novelties that is expected has to do with a notable improvement in the camera of these mobile phones.

So Samsung is very clear that the most important element for the next generation of smartphones is going to be precisely the photographic section. And if they release a phone with a 200-megapixel lens, they’re going to hit the table pretty hard. Will the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra be in charge of strengthening Samsung’s leadership in the sector?

>