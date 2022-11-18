The Callisto Protocol gets launch trailer with brutal scenes

The Callisto Protocol game received a launch trailer filled with intense action scenes and grotesque creatures. To the sound of Kings Elliot’s Lost Again, the video shows a little of what the player will find on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in December.

The Callisto Protocol launch trailer also features stunning cinematics, produced in partnership with a PlayStation studio. It brings the protagonist, Jacob Lee, a pilot of a cargo ship that crashes on Callisto and needs to find a way to survive. During the adventure, the player will make unexpected allies, fight against grotesque creatures and discover dark secrets of the place. The protagonist is played by Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel, while the character Dani Nakamura is a familiar face: Karen Fukuhara, Kimiko from The Boys.