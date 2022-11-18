The Callisto Protocol gets launch trailer with brutal scenes

The Callisto Protocol game received a launch trailer filled with intense action scenes and grotesque creatures.
To the sound of Kings Elliot’s Lost Again, the video shows a little of what the player will find on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in December.
The Callisto Protocol launch trailer also features stunning cinematics, produced in partnership with a PlayStation studio. It brings the protagonist, Jacob Lee, a pilot of a cargo ship that crashes on Callisto and needs to find a way to survive.
During the adventure, the player will make unexpected allies, fight against grotesque creatures and discover dark secrets of the place. The protagonist is played by Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel, while the character Dani Nakamura is a familiar face: Karen Fukuhara, Kimiko from The Boys.
The Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated titles of the year for gamers who have been missing sci-fi horror. The game is being developed by Striking Distance Studios, led by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield. Ironically, The Callisto Protocol’s biggest rival will be the Dead Space remake, which arrives on January 27th.
In October, the studio reinforced the December release date and confirmed that the title has reached Gold status, concluding its development. It was also confirmed that there are plans for at least four years of content with expansions and DLCs.
The Callisto Protocol will be released in December 2 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and PC.