The Callisto Protocol: Developer Says It’s Not Profitable to Release Game on Xbox Game Pass

Among the few games we’ll still see coming out in 2022 is The , the first game developed by Striking Distance Studios, a studio founded by Dead Space franchise creator Glen Schofield.

In an interview during GamesCom 2022, Mark James, the studio’s Chief Technology Officer, talked about the possibility of adding the game to the Xbox Game Pass catalog and stated that the development team is considering this possibility, however, the feels that the service is more beneficial for open world or multiplayer games than single player games.