The buttons of the iPhone 15 will be practically new, what will change?

It seems that one of the changes that will come to the Pro models of the next generation of the iPhone it has to do with the buttons that are included on the side of the device. Everything indicates that the Cupertino company intends to give it a facelift of the most important thing so that they are differential.

Some information has been published that indicates which two will be the big changes that will exist in these elements. One has to do with how to use them and the other with the design they have. And, the truth is that if the leak is confirmed, the iPhone 15 Pro will be completely new and differential in these components to which they are given a lot of importance, but which have been basic since the existence of smartphones.

This would be the new side buttons of the iPhone 15 Pro

To begin with, it seeks to end all that is mechanical in them. For this reason, it has long been indicated that Apple has the intention to use solid technologywhich will offer a haptic feedback so that the user knows if he has pressed or not. This forces the inclusion of the necessary elements for them to perform this function. But, even so, it would gain in resistance and use of space, since the sum of all the necessary hardware is significantly less. Also, this kind of technology we’re talking about is much more durable.

The other great novelty is that the volume button will be one piece, not two as to date. Some images showing a CAD design of the iPhone 15 Pro show that fewer pins are included, which would mean that this structure will be used to make it easier to integrate the solid technology and to take up less space on the side. Also, the lock button will not work by sliding, and will change to a pulsation to activate or deactivate the function. The reasons will be exactly the same, and you may also gain greater ease of use on a day-to-day basis.

Almost 100% sure that the iPhone 15 Pro will LONG Unified Volume button, rather than 2 separate ones. While making our iPhone 15 Pro Concept, we’ve found that Apple uses 2 pins on each of the 2 volume buttons. The iPhone 15 Pro CAD only shows 2 pins on a longer volume button. pic.twitter.com/KzkpS9fYBB

—Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) March 2, 2023

The fact is that it seems that Apple has decided to end the current buttons, but it will start as with the Dynamic Island: first in the Pro versions and, later, it will also be part of the basic one.

Great news for Steve Jobs

If this unique character in the tech world were alive, I’m sure he’d applaud if solid-state buttons finally made it to the iPhone. Is a way to end traditional options and this is something that he loved. An example is the buttons on the shirts themselves… which he didn’t like at all and, because of them, he constantly wore turtlenecks.

