The butterfly keys will cost Apple $50 million

The lawsuit filed against Apple by a group of consumers who were nothing short of disappointed by the performance of the infamous butterfly keyboard installed on MacBooks. The case, to which the court granted class action status last year, provides in the agreement preliminarily approved by a federal judge of the State of California for the payment by the Cupertino company of 50 million dollars , of which 13.6 million would end up in the pockets of lawyers and 2 million in legal fees. There is also a provision for $1.4 million in administrative costs.

REPAIR PROGRAM USELESS

Once the problem was recognized, Apple had in the past launched a completely free keyboard repair program by changing the malfunctioning keys or, as a last resort, replacing it. However, the new butterfly button did not solve anything, as the malfunction also repeated itself on the newly installed components. In short, the defect was attributable to the design phase, and not to the single defective piece.

This led Apple to review the development of this solution, and to solve the problem once and for all the decision was made to… come backgiving up the butterfly key in favor of the one with a scissor mechanism.