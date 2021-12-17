The business model of supermarkets is going to lose this Christmas

A few days before Christmas, supermarkets become a key place to stock up on affordable supplies and prepare a great dinner in the company of our loved ones. However, a report by the Food Research Collaboration shows that the business model for supermarkets at Christmas is surprisingly fragile and prone to loss.

A deficiency that had been present long before the coronavirus pandemic struck, but which has been reinforced this year with the physical reopening of commercial chains.

The supermarket rant

According to the report by Professor Lisa Jack, supermarkets currently face a large amount of expenses due to the fragile nature of their business model in terms of return on investment. But what does this refer to?

Since we are not economists, we will explain it simply. Supermarkets, like all businesses, have a group of expenses that is given for various reasons; managing your inventory, paying rent, wages and salaries, among other things.

In order to meet these expenses, they must earn income that covers the amount of their costs. These revenues are obtained from the sale of products to consumers. This would be the ideal business model for supermarkets, as it is fair and there are no losses.

However, at Christmas supermarkets tend to lower the prices of their products in order to be more attractive to consumers and encourage the purchase of additional items. Something that in many countries is known as “Christmas offers”, but that has a disastrous effect on the business model of these businesses, as they must find other ways to earn money to cover their expenses.

One way that supermarkets keep costs low is by charging vendors fees for marketing and selling their products, generating “business income” that can equal or exceed minimum income ” Lisa Jack, Accounting Scholar Focused on the Food System

This “doing business” scheme has been used by chains for the past 60 years. However, Jack suggests that this classic model is risky today and shouldn’t work anymore.

A business model that not only affects merchants

This model of a supermarket with low prices and wide variety runs the risk of unbalancing the rest of the food system. Not only in terms of the sale of food but also consumption.

According to the OCU Christmas consumption survey, spending on food during the Christmas season exceeds $ 500. In this sense, the supermarket business model has made us consumers obsessed with overselling and waste.

Food is transferred to store cupboards at consumers’ homes and then left unused; empty calories are stored in our bodies; and the edible food goes to the containers “ Lisa jack

In this way the model of loss of supermarkets is passed on to consumers and the environment, and leads us to imminent climate change.

Is it possible to change the loss model created by supermarkets?

This timely investigation warns us that our seemingly powerful and trustworthy supermarket system may be more fragile than we think. In a ‘false economy of scale’, it raises important questions about how a balanced model can make the big changes that may be necessary to achieve a more sustainable food system ” Dr. Rosalind Sharpe, Director of Food Research Collaboration

Activists and many economists are urging supermarkets to change their loss business model to a more balanced one throughout the year. But, as we saw, this would imply their own sentence, since they would have to charge more to consumers. And surely this is something that neither party wants.

In any case, the prediction of supermarkets for this year will be the same based on consumerism and sales. Until someone takes a chance or until the food system collapses.

