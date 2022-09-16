HomeLatest newsThe burning nail of Spanish banking

The burning nail of Spanish banking

Latest news

Published on

By Brian Adam
Bandera de España en la plaza de Colón, de Madrid.
1663238959 694517 1663239072 noticia normal.jpg
- Advertisement -

The bullish outlook for the sector makes it difficult for the ECB to save it from the new tax

Investors in spanish banks are grasping at straws. Its shares rose as much as 6% this Thursday on the hope that the ECB can force to modify the new tax on its profits.

The ECB has limited room for manoeuvre. Its mandate is to guarantee the stability of the system, rather than meddling in local affairs. So banks would have to successfully argue that their capital reserves are threatened by a mere $3bn levy to be doled out across the industry.

- Advertisement -

Until now, banks like Santander have struggled to convince investors that they have ample capital to withstand a recession. And while an impending recession may increase loan deterioration, Santander said in July that it did not expect “any deterioration” in credit quality. Meanwhile, rates are rising, which means lending margins are higher. These bullish prospects make it difficult to find a savior.

Judge Seamus Woulfe at hearings in February

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

OPPO K10x: a new mid-range mobile with a 120 Hz screen and fast charging as the main assets

OPPO has just announced a new mid-range 5G mobile that completes the...
Tech News

Tesla: Lawsuit alleging misleading statements about “Autopilot” and “Full Self Driving”

Tesla is again being sued because customers consider the "Autopilot" and "Full self-driving" programs...

More like this

Ireland

Gardai send file on leaking of GP contract by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to Director of Public Prosecutions

A file regarding the leaking of a confidential GP contract by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar...
How to?

How to see the translations of thousands of songs on Deezer

Deezer is one of the most popular streaming music platforms today, and to keep...
Tech News

Raja Koduri confirms that the Intel Arc A770 is almost ready for launch

The head of Intel's GPU division, Raja Koduri, has put an end to the...

© 2021 voonze.com.