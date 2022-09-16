The burning nail of Spanish banking

Investors in banks are grasping at straws. Its shares rose as much as 6% this Thursday on the hope that the ECB can force to modify the new tax on its profits.

The ECB has limited room for manoeuvre. Its mandate is to guarantee the stability of the system, rather than meddling in local affairs. So banks would have to successfully argue that their capital reserves are threatened by a mere $3bn levy to be doled out across the industry.

Until now, banks like Santander have struggled to convince investors that they have ample capital to withstand a recession. And while an impending recession may increase loan deterioration, Santander said in July that it did not expect “any deterioration” in credit quality. Meanwhile, rates are rising, which means lending margins are higher. These bullish prospects make it difficult to find a savior.