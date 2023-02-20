The bubble has burst! Subscription gaming services are losing subscribers

Subscription game services emerged with enormous potential for the video game industry, just as Netflix did for the TV and movie industry. Unfortunately, it seems like it wasn’t long before these services got saturated and started to show signs of going downhill.

After a long time at the top, Netflix began to show warning signs by reporting a high loss in subscriber volume, having to bring about unorthodox changes such as the cheapest plan with ads and the blocking of password sharing. Unfortunately, this drop has also been felt by competitors such as Disney, which has also lost a high volume of subscribers. - Advertisement - Apparently, these drops also affected game services. In the United Kingdom, money spent on video games fell in 2022, in addition to having also registered a drop for the first time in 10 years, but still remains higher than the value reached in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic brought an abnormal spike in activity and spending for the tech industry in general, but now the industry is out of that period and starting to get back to normal. According to a new study by Ampere Analysis, released by Games Industry, one of the examples is the mobile market. This segment had a drop of 3%, as children and gamers between 55 and 64 years of age spend less time playing. Ampere says that on consoles the drop was 1%, but it could be greater if not for the increase in money obtained from subscription services. The figure of 3.2 million euros obtained in 2022 would be much lower if it weren’t for the services, but a drop in subscribers was still recorded. The UK market registered a drop of 300,000 subscribers who paid for video game services, but the more expensive new options introduced by PlayStation and Nintendo helped to compensate. Microsoft completes the trio of most popular services among subscribers. - Advertisement - Ampere also points out that cloud gaming services are a very small part of the UK market.

Taking into account the analysis, we must remember that Microsoft has registered an increase in the number of Game Pass subscribers, although the company points out that the number of new subscribers on consoles has stagnated and that the number of console sales has also seen a decline. Sony, meanwhile, reported an increase in the number of console sales while its subscription service saw a decline. - Advertisement - It is also worth remembering that Google recently ended Stadia, its cloud gaming service, which left the way clear for Microsoft and NVIDIA (and even a portion of Sony), to lead this market. Are we seeing the game services bubble burst?

