The brilliant invention that turns any mobile phone into a laser meter

The laser meter can be an incredibly useful accessory if you work in construction or even if you are carrying out renovations at home, since it is a device capable of saving a lot of time when measuring distances inside or outside the home. However, some of them are not particularly easy to transport.

The smartphone can be an incredibly versatile device, since thanks to some accessories, it is capable of doing things that go far beyond making calls and browsing social networks. It is possible to convert this device into a 1,000x digital microscope, a glucose meter, a screening machine, or even a stethoscope.

Thanks to a small accessory, it will also be possible to use the mobile phone as a laser meter, and the best thing is that it takes up much less space than one of these devices in its conventional form, You can even carry it as a keychain. In addition, it is possible to upload the data to the smartphone to organize it in the appropriate way for each user, including information such as the day on which said measurement was recorded.

An interesting meter

The laser meter is a device that calculates distances in a straight line, and there needs to be a point where it collides with the end of what you want to measure, such as a wall. This is due to the way they calculate distances, as it is not done in the same way as a ruler or tape measure.

To measure, Its processor calculates the time it takes for a laser pulse to travel from the device until it hits an object and returns, and shows the distance on the screen itself. There is also the size of the meter itself, which is added to said calculation to be able to measure from one wall to another, for example.

In this case, this accessory has a fairly compact size, since its measurements are 7.3 x 3.32 x 1.68 cm. In fact, it has a hole at the bottom that, in addition to holding it in your hand, can be used to put it on a keychain or tie it to a backpack to always carry it with you. Thus, It will be much easier to transport than a conventional laser meter, and you can even carry it on you without realizing it. It is made with high-resistance materials, and also has anti-scratch paint that will ensure that its surface does not wear out over time.

It has a Bluetooth connection, which is thanks to which it will be able to connect to the mobile phone to share all its measurements. It is charged through a USB Type C port that is located on one of its sides, so it can be charged with the same cable as the mobile phone. The app from which it is controlled, surprisingly, is from Xiaomi: Mi Home. If this is used, it can be the nerve center that collects all the information captured by the metro, and will make the user’s life a little easier.

Precision and versatility

Being a somewhat more compact device, it does not offer as many functions as other larger devices, however, it does offer the user quite a bit of ease in use. It has a single button, which is where it will be turned on and you can start measuring, although before It is advisable to pair it with your mobile phone and download the Xiaomi management app to configure some things, such as the unit in which it offers its results.

Although it can be used without synchronizing it, if we do so the smartphone will be able to save the latest measurements, to which a label or name can even be added so that we do not have to write them down manually in a notebook. This will make the process faster and more convenient, and will also avoid the need to remember these figures. The app even shows the moment in which each of the measurements was carried out.

Otherwise, the device has an integrated screen thanks to which it can display both the results and other information, such as your current connection status. The margin of error with which it works is only 2 mm, so its results are reliable. Regarding its possibilities of action, it is capable of measuring distances ranging from 50 cm to 30 m.

Its battery also ensures quite decent performance, since, according to the manufacturer itself, it is capable of measuring 1,000 distances when the device is fully charged before running out of charge. It has two different measurement modes, so that it is capable of addressing various situations. This Hoto brand laser meter has a price of 59.99 euros on Amazon. It is a great option, especially for those people who use these devices frequently and want to try a smaller, easier-to-carry alternative.