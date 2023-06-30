The Boys: Season 4 premiere delayed indefinitely

- Advertisement -

The fourth season of The Boys has been confirmed for over a year now and now unfortunately we have some bad news. Eric Kripke, creator of the series for Amazon Prime Video, revealed this week that the premiere of the next season is suspended indefinitely.

The cause of the suspension is the strike by Hollywood screenwriters, who paused their work in protest for better working conditions and pay. In a Tweet, Kripke says: Update from The Boys: 1) The date for season 4 will depend on how long the Hollywood writers’ strike lasts. I don’t have any answers yet. Tell the studios to get a fair deal! 2) To heal that pain, here’s some fun art from season 4. We spend hours laughing at these things that never appear on screen.

The Boys is not the only major production affected by the strike. The second season of The Last of Us and the fifth season of Stranger Things are also paused in recording and there is no forecast for them to be resumed, as negotiations between the studios and the writers have not advanced so far.

What to expect from Season 4?

Season 4 of The Boys will see the addition of two new characters: firecracker played by Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) and Sister Sage which will come to life with Susan Heyward, famous for her performance in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black. The only information we have about both is that they will be two Super, as both characters were created by Kripke especially for the Amazon series, so they are not in the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.