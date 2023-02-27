The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse win Annie Awards.

- Advertisement -

The series The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is a series that has captivated many people for its beauty, its sensitivity and its ability to convey deep messages through its story.

That’s why it’s great news that she’s been honored with four Annie Awards. She is known as the new little prince of today, with similarity in the image of her.

Let’s get to know a little about the winner “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”.

- Advertisement -

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, written and illustrated by Charlie Mackesy. The series was produced by Apple TV+ and released in 2020.

The series tells the story of a lonely boy who meets a mole, a fox and a horse, and together they embark on a journey full of adventures. Throughout their journey, the characters explore themes such as friendship, empathy, vulnerability, and resilience.

The series combines animation and live action, and features the voices of an all-star cast, including Colin Firth, who lends his voice to the horse, and Benedict Cumberbatch, who narrates the story.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is an emotional and moving story that has captivated audiences of all ages.

- Advertisement -

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” at the Annie Awards.

The Annie Awards are the most important in the world of animation, and recognize the work of artists and creators in different categories.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” won in the following categories:

Best special production for television.

Best Direction in a Special Production for Television.

Best Character Design in a Special Production for Television.

Best Music in a Special Production for Television.

- Advertisement -

Each of these awards is a recognition of the quality of the series and the work of the entire team that made it possible.

In particular, the direction, character design, and music are key elements in creating the emotional and evocative atmosphere of the series.

Importance of Annie Awards.

It is important to note that these awards not only recognize the technical quality of the series, but also its message and emotional impact.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is a story that conveys values ​​such as friendship, empathy and resilience, and has touched the hearts of many people around the world.

Furthermore, these awards are an important recognition for Apple TV+, which has opted for an original production that deviates from the usual patterns of animation.

The series combines animation and live action in a unique way, proving that animation can be a powerful tool for telling deep and emotional stories.

In summary, the Annie awards won by “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” are a well-deserved recognition of an exceptional series, which has touched the hearts of many and has shown that animation can be a powerful tool to transmit deep and universal messages.

It is news that makes all of us who have enjoyed this beautiful story happy.

It’s a NoneMore and Bad Robot production for both Apple TV+ and the BBC, with the BBC airing the premiere on December 25 in the UK ahead of a wider Apple TV+ launch.

This isn’t Apple TV+’s first win at the Annie Awards, having previously won five categories in 2021 with “Wolfwalkers.”