the boxes of technological products have become a new way of collecting (and earning money)

If you are an Apple product user, it is quite likely that you keep one of the boxes of this firm’s products. It happens with other technological devices from other brands, and the truth is that the boxes, which a few years ago we just threw away, have become part of the unique culture of collecting.

Appleboxes . This is demonstrated by the fact that there are communities in which users share photos of the boxes they save. One of the most striking is that of the /r/Appleboxes subreddit , in which more than 5,000 users publish images of all kinds showing the product boxes of the Cupertino company. Some of those images are simply amazing.

Are you from the club of those who keep the boxes? That is exactly what Catalin was asking these days, a Twitter user who published his particular collection of his boxes and encouraged people to answer if anyone shared that hobby. The most ironic answered with a resounding “No.” while showing off their collection.

Manufacturers struggle even with the boxes . We already mentioned a year ago that this practice has become quite popular and manufacturers know it. In fact, these boxes have been an important part of the product for years and great care has been taken in the details of the packaging of the products (and of the materials used for that packaging). OnePlus already demonstrated its good taste with the legendary OnePlus One box , and since then we have been seeing how some boxes are almost museum objects… or practical accessories for the product.

Why are the boxes kept ? There are several practical reasons to save the boxes. Among the most popular is that of being able to resell these products in the future with a box included, something that usually adds value to the set in second-hand markets. It also usually gives peace of mind when returning products that are still under warranty to be repaired or to be refunded, although in reality it is not usually mandatory to keep the box. There are, of course, sentimental reasons, and for some users these boxes are a piece of technological history.

Unpacking turned into business . The unpacking (better known by the term in English, ‘unboxing’) of technological products has become a whole business among influencers on social networks and platforms such as YouTube. The ‘ Unbox Therapy ‘ channel, created by Lewis Hilsenteger in December 2010, is explicitly dedicated to this practice and has become one of the most popular on the internet with 19.7 million subscribers.

But (empty) boxes are also resold . There is, however, another purpose for collectors of these boxes: they are resold on platforms like Wallapop or on eBay and it seems that the demand is higher than one might think. One user on Twitter was commenting on how he managed to sell a box of a GPU for $80 on eBay. The motivation of those who buy those boxes can be, yes, criminal: there is a known fraud on eBay in which scammers sell products that are only the empty boxes of those products.

And of course, there are those who throw them away . Compared to those who collect boxes and keep them, there are many others who get rid of them quickly. Perhaps they keep them for a few days to verify that the product works correctly, but then, as several users indicated in this Reddit thread , they throw them away because, among other things, they take up a lot of space —even disassembled and in “squashed” format— and they don’t they end up more than collecting dust.