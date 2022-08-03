“The Boss of Kingstown”, the shocking series from the creator of “Yellowstone” and starring Jeremy Renner

The Boss (Mayor of Kingstown) follows the McLusky family, in the town of Kingstown, Michigan, where the only big business there is private prisons. The place has an unusual average number of prisons and the protagonists wield power between politicians, the police, criminals and also the prison inmates themselves. It is a business always on the edge and the borders between legal and illegal are moving or disappearing all the time.

The McLuskys are the only ones capable of maintaining order and carrying out a form of dubious justice so that the balance is not upset. The McLusky brothers are three. The oldest, Mitch (Kyle Chandler), is the initial one in charge of solving all the conflicts that arise on a daily basis. Mike ( Renner) is the brother destined to go in another direction, but it is guessed that sooner or later he will end up committing himself more than anyone else. and Kyle (taylor handley) is a police officer and seeks to lead a more orderly family life, while also dreaming of advancing in the force. The mother, Marian (Diane Wiest), is a volunteer teacher at the women’s prison and has a very negative view of Mitch and Mike’s work.

“The Kingstown Boss” follows the McLusky family. (Paramount Plus)

The merit behind this is its , Taylor Sheridan. His career includes the Oscar-nominated screenplay for Nothing to lose (Hell or High Water2016) and full responsibility for the series Yellowstone (2018) and its prequel, 1883 (2021-2022). His capacity for drama and action are already more than proven, although here the tone is much darker and there is practically no space for the viewer to relax or have a moment to release tension. In The Kingstown Boss the actor helps him with the script Hugh Dillon, who plays one of the policemen in the plot. Taylor Sheridan himself also directed several episodes.

In many ways, the role of Mike McLusky is the most demanding of Jeremy’s career. (Paramount Plus)

The great protagonist of the series, Jeremy Renner, recently shone in the series hawkeye, and there his character is the antipodes of the one he plays here. For his Marvel fans, the transition will be difficult to accept, but the actor has a much more extensive filmography and includes his work in the film directed by Ben Affleck, Dangerous attraction (The Town2010) and, of course, his unforgettable leading role in live on the edge (The Hurt Locker2008), the winning film directed by Kathryn Bigelow in which Renner played a military expert in defusing bombs in the Middle East. In many ways, his role as Mike McLusky is the most demanding of his career and a step forward so as not to be typecast in other roles.

Jeremy Renner recently shone in the series “Hawkeye”. (Marvel Studios)