The blockbuster police thriller with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto that came to HBO Max

hbo max continues to give us quality premieres, as is the case with Little Secrets (The Little Things)a film originally released in 2021 that landed on this streaming service streaming last August 30, 2022. This film was a winner at the Golden Globes, nominated for best supporting actor ( Leto) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Leto also.

Little secrets is a movie set in the 90s, which focuses on the sheriff (Washington) from a county who returns to Los Angeles, where he begins collaborating with a homicide detective () to try to catch together a cunning serial killer (Leto) who always kills young girls with the same ‘modus operandi’.

Washington, one of the main actors in “Little Secrets”. (GlenWilson)

Distribution

Besides your stars Washington, Malek Y Letoother faces that we will see in Little secrets are Chris Bauer, Sofia Vassilyeva, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Michael Hyatt, Kerry O’Malley, Sheila Hollahan, Joris Jarski, Dimiter D. Marinov Y Jason James Richter; among others.

Little secrets was written and directed by John Lee Hancockwho was also in charge of other great productions such as A Possible Dream(2009) Y Hungry for Power (2016). Its producer and distributor was Warner. Bros.

What did the critics say? Little secrets?

The film received generally mixed reviews from critics and audiences. In Rotten Tomatoes Little secrets It has a 45% approval, based on more than 258 reviews, with a rating of 5.4/10.

“An exceptionally well-projected throwback thriller, Little secrets will feel deeply familiar to fans of the genre, for better or worse”; expressed a spectator. The same way, The Hollywood Reporter he said, “What keeps the film afloat is the texture of its characters.” Lastly, another Vanity Fair expressed, “Three Oscar-winning actors are in a movie and nothing happens. That is the tragic fate of Little secrets”.

Official poster for the thriller “Little Secrets”. (Warner Bros.)

This feature film grossed around $29,942,746 at the box office. With good reactions or not, hbo max gave him the opportunity in this 2022 for you to decide if it is worth seeing it or not.

