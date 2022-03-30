The Black Shark 5, 5 RS and 5 Pro are now official: design more power for two all-terrain vehicles in the gaming sector

As expected, the BlackShark 5 and BlackShark 5 Pro are now official, adding to the catalog a third and unexpected protagonist like the Black Shark 5RS. Three new devices that, like their predecessors, follow a clear roadmap as mobile focused on gaming.

And it is that, there is no more to see the design of these terminals to check the type of audience they are targeting. Going into more technical details, we also observe a top processor than is expected in devices of this class. Next we will see in a more detailed way all the specifications that they mount.

Technical sheet of the Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 RS and Black Shark 5 Pro

BlackShark 5 Black Shark 5RS BlackShark 5 Pro SCREEN AMOLED 6.67 "1,080 x 2,400p 144 Hz refresh rate AMOLED 6.67 "1,080 x 2,400p 144 Hz refresh rate OLED 6.67 "1,080 x 2,400p 144 Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR Qualcomm SnapDragon 870 AdrenoTM 650 GPU Qualcomm SnapDragon 888/888+ AdrenoTM 660 GPU Qualcomm SnapDragon 8 Gen 1 GPU AdrenoTM 730 RAM 8/12GB 8/12GB 8/16GB STORAGE 128/256GB 256GB 256/512GB FRONTAL CAMERA 16MP 20MP 16MP REAR CAMERAS Main: 64 Mpx Wide angle: 13 Mpx and 120º Macro: 2 Mpx Main: 64 Mpx Wide angle: 8 Mpx and 120º Macro: 5 Mpx Main: 100 Mpx Wide angle: 13 Mpx and 120º Macro: 5 Mpx BATTERY 4,650 mAh 120W fast charge 4,500 mAh 120W fast charge 4,650 mAh 120W fast charge CONNECTIVITY WiFi 6 5G Bluetooth 5.2 NFC GPS WiFi 6 5G Bluetooth 5.2 NFC GPS WiFi 6 5G Bluetooth 5.2 NFC GPS DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.83 x 76.25 x 10mm 218 grams 163.69 x 76.21 x 9.9mm 220 grams 163.86 x 76.53 x 9.5mm 220 grams OTHERS Double stereo speaker Dual SIM Fingerprint sensor Double stereo speaker Dual SIM Fingerprint sensor Double stereo speaker Dual SIM Fingerprint sensor PRICE From 396.15 euros to change From 466.91 euros to change From 594.29 euros to change

Performance to match with up to four versions of SnapDragon

Black Shark 5RS

Precisely little is expected of these devices at the performance level and therefore there is no surprise regarding its processor. the three ride qualcomm chip, but in different versions. The most modest of all is the Black Shark 5 mounting a SnapDragon 870. The unexpected Black Shark 5 RS offers the possibility of choosing between a SnapDragon 888 in versions with 8 GB of RAM and a SnapDragon 888+ for those with 12 GB. The most powerful, the Black Shark 5 Pro, adds the best of Qualcomm with a SnapDragon 8 Gen 1.

In devices like these, it is also especially important to pay attention to the GPU they mount and we must say that, at least on paper, these terminals are not lame either. The standard model incorporates a AdrenoTM 650 GPUwhile the 5 RS adds a AdrenoTM 660 in any of its two processor versions. It is again the ‘Pro’ model that adds the best specification here, having a GPU AdrenoTM 730.

Without much difference in cameras and with AMOLED panels with up to 144 Hz refresh rate.

An unbridled power for devices that incorporate batteries of 4,650 mAh for the standard models and the ‘Pro’, while the ‘RS’ mounts a fairer 4,500 mAh. In principle it should be enough, but a 120W fast charge that will supply any possible problem that could have with the autonomy.

BlackShark 5

As far as cameras regards we see one triple camera in the three terminals, although with some curious points to highlight. Both the Black Shark 5 and the 5 RS mount a 64 Megapixel main lens, but change their specifications in the wide angle lens with 13 Megapixels for the first and 8 for the second. However, in the macro we see that it is the standard model that falls short with 2 Megapixels, against the 5 Megapixels of the ‘RS’. It is the Black Shark 5 Pro that surpasses both with a pair of 100, 13 and 5 Megapixels in these three cameras.

Other aspects to highlight is that the three ride 6.67-inch panels with all the virtues that technology offers AMOLED. They also come with a 144Hz refresh rate that adapts perfectly to the ecosystem of the most demanding mobile video games. They also incorporate what on paper seems to be a good stereo dual speaker system so that these terminals also shine at the sound level.

Versions, prices and availability of the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro

As expected, these phones will not arrive in Spain yet. There is no confirmation even that they end up arriving in our country, although it is expected that they will end up doing so. We remember that the Black Shark 4 Pro arrived just a week ago, despite having been presented a year ago. The price, as usual, will depend on the capacity: