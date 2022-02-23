MobileAndroidTech News

The Black Shark 4 Pro arrives in Spain bringing power to rage and a price of less than 600 euros

Brian Adam

One of the mobile phones to play that has attracted the most attention in recent months makes its appearance in the European market, Spain included: the Black Shark 4 Pro can now be obtained through the brand’s store. It has taken almost a year to make its international landingbut, in return, it comes with a fairly contained price.

We find ourselves with the beginning of 2022 already almost consumed and with most of the representative mobiles of the different brands already on the street. Furthermore, MWC 2022 has very little left to start; a fact that serves as a little push so that all that catalog is moving. Because, did anyone miss the BlackShark 4 Pro? This beast has just reared its head for those who want to change their current mobile for one gaming.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is already on sale after being presented in March 2021

blackshark

It is a bit strange that Black Shark has not marketed the mobile internationally until almost a year later. After waiting, and despite the risk that some of the hardware accumulates some age (in the mobile segment gaming the processor is a key component), the Black Shark 4 Pro makes an appearance in Europe carrying a very attractive price tag for everything it equips.

Showing great power as a flag, the phone incorporates the Snapdragon 888 with 8 or 12 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB storage. This is accompanied by a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

While power is key to the phone, what really sets the Black Shark 4 Pro apart from other phones is its dedication to gaming. In this way, the mobile offers software with which to personalize the multimedia experiencehas stereo speakers, includes dedicated (and programmable) buttons, boasts a decent battery (4,500 mAh) and offers super fast charging in just 15 minutes. 120 W, almost nothing.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is still a mobile to look at, also to bet on as a personal mobile (despite the fact that it is neither small nor light). It arrives in Spain with a price of 579 euros for the 8/128 GB version and 679 euros for the 12/256 GB model. It is available in the European Black Shark store.


Black Shark 4 Pro technical sheet

BLACK SHARK 4 PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

163.83mm x 76.35mm x 9.9mm
220g

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

SCREEN

6.67 inches
AMOLED
144Hz refresh rate
HDR10+

MEMORIES

128 or 256GB
8/12/16GB UFS 3.1

BATTERY

4,500mAh
120W fast charge

REAR CAMERA

64MP
8 MP wide angle
2MP macro

FRONT CAMERA

20MP

SOFTWARE

Android 11
JoyUI

OTHERS

side buttons
stereo speakers
Liquid refrigeration

PRICE

From 579 euros
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

