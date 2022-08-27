The biopic with Mark Wahlberg about a boxer turned priest came to HBO Max

The Miracle of Father Stu (Father Stu) tells the true story of Stuart Long, a retired who survives a motorcycle accident and turns his entire life to Catholicism. He believes that it is a miracle that he is not dead, so he will begin a reformed life as a in which he will dedicate himself to helping others. hbo max recently released the biographical film directed by Rosalind Ross in its catalogue.

“ Mark Wahlberg Y Mel Gibson star in this drama a former boxer who finds his calling by helping others find their way ”, says the official synopsis. In Helena, Montana, Stuart (Wahlberg) is an amateur boxer and comes from a troubled and religiously alienated family background: he’s always arguing with his mother and can’t stand his alcoholic father. This tension between the three is due to how traumatic the death of his brother at the age of six was for them.

The film directed by Rosalind Ross is based on the true events that marked the life of Stuart Long. (Sony Pictures)

After moving to Southern California, this man of humble origins wants to become a movie actor and his first big idea is to work in a grocery store to be recognized by more people in the city. He believes that it will be easier to enter the entertainment industry. Later, he is arrested for stealing his father’s truck, as he needed it to get to an audition.

In these comings and goings, the protagonist falls in love with Carmen, a Latin woman who is a strong believer in the Catholic religion. She will not accept him as her suitor until he is baptized and, somehow, her approach to her will also gradually unite him towards a path of faith. Stu’s idea is to get married in the future, so he gets his life in order. He rents an apartment, quits drinking, and lands his first acting role in a commercial.

Everything is going well for him until in a moment of disappointment towards himself, he drives his motorcycle drunk and is hit by a car. Between life and death, he has a vision in which the Virgin Mary tells him that he cannot leave in vain. Stu manages to recover while he is hospitalized and, although his relationship with his parents is still complex, they go to see him to make sure he is okay.

From this moment, Stuart begins a life free from sin to dedicate himself to the priesthood However, Carmen will not be happy. Neither does his family, and everyone will want to make him give up this decision, but he is sure that this is what he must do from now on. The main cast of The Miracle of Father Stu also includes Mel Gibson, Jackie Weaver, Teresa Ruiz Y Malcolm McDowell.

To bring the character to life in the biopic, Wahlberg had to undergo a drastic physical change. (Sony Pictures)

Mark Wahlberg’s transformation to be Father Stu

Mark Wahlberg He joined the project in 2016, although filming did not begin until mid-2021. To play the character, the American actor had to gain 14 kilos in weight in just six weeks, and he did so by consuming approximately 7,000 calories per day. Filming took place in areas of the state of Montana such as Helena, Anaconda and Phillipsburg.

The Miracle of Father Stu premiered on August 24 on the platform hbo max.

