The Bing chatbot will start showing ads in responses

The Bing chatbot will start showing ads in responses

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
The Microsoft team has not stopped releasing updates to improve the dynamics of the Bing chatbot. And there are still many features that are on the way.

However, Microsoft not only plans to improve the dynamics of the chatbot, but is also looking at how to include ads in responses without making it a negative experience for users.

Bing chatbot will soon display ads

Microsoft is still working to improve the dynamics it offers with the new Bing, and is also looking into the possibility of including ads in the chatbot. Therefore, it is possible that in the near future we will see the responses provided by the chatbot being combined with advertising.

At the moment, they have not defined how to include the ads. As mentioned in The Verge, Caitlin Roulston, Microsoft’s director of communications, has confirmed the integration of ads with a dynamic similar to that found in traditional searches on Bing.

Gmail app on Android undergoes subtle changes in look

And they are taking advantage of this time that the chatbot is still in the testing phase to experiment with this initiative. While nothing is defined yet, we can see an example of some of the possibilities being considered in the screenshots you share. Debarghya Das on his Twitter account.

When he made a query about Honda cars, the chatbot returned the answer along with the corresponding links, but “Ad” was added to show that one of the recommendations was an advertisement.

This does not mean that we will see the same dynamics in our queries in the Bing chatbot, as Microsoft may take other approaches or apply different ways depending on the context. Another detail that remains to be known is how much advertising Microsoft plans to include in the Bing chatbot.

While some ads from time to time may go unnoticed, too much advertising could affect the user experience. And while the Bing chatbot is one of the hotspots right now, it has too much competition to scare off users with advertising.

