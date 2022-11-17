The biggest cryptocurrency scams of 2022

- Advertisement -

The world of cryptocurrencies does not stop growing and more and more people are encouraged to invest in Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Cryptocurrencies can generate great profits, but there are also projects that are nothing more than crypto scams

However, its popularity also causes trickery and attempts to deceive and scam unsuspecting users to increase.

The audacity and ingenuity of scammers They are very striking, so it is important to know their techniques so as not to fall into the trap. In this list you will be able to detect some of the most widespread techniques in 2022 to generate cryptocurrency scams, which have ended up generating millions of dollars in losses to those who have fallen for them.

-Increase the price of the Celsius token artificially

Celsius was a platform that was dedicated to the cryptocurrency loan. However, its developers were sued by former managers for using user funds to inflate the price of the token. According to analysts, Celsius would be a classic ponzi scheme scam, where investors’ money is used to pay dividends to attract new investors.

These types of scams have a ceiling, since when there are no new interested investors, money withdrawals begin to stop and payment problems arise. Celsius liquidity was affected by the general crypto market crash and ended up being a huge scam.

-The cryptocurrency aid scam to Ukraine

When the war between Ukraine and Russia began, the Ukrainian government decided accept crypto donations. A noble action that would be rewarded through an Airdrop, the free delivery of tokens or NFT for those who made donations via Ethereum. However, opportunists who deposited small amounts of money began to appear, to sign up for the possibility of obtaining Airdrop. That is, people who sought to take advantage of the misfortune of a country at war and the suffering of its citizens.

The Ukrainian government, perceiving this situation, withdrew the reward and allegations of fraud appeared. The truth is that in the world of crypto scams this is known as “Rug Pull” (remove the carpet). A company promises rewards for investing in the project and backs out early. Technically, Ukraine did a Rug Pull, but for good reasons as there were people trying to take advantage of the delicate political situation.

-Axie Infinity and a $615 million hack

The Sky Mavis play-to-earn game has been a huge hit for a few months, but soon began to lose popularity and its tokens plummeted. Still, it is a video game with millions of dollars invested by players from all over the world.

In March of this year, a group of hackers discovered a weakness in Ronin, the Ethereum-based blockchain that Axie Infinity runs on, and stole around $625 million.

When did the developers discover it? When a group of players wanted to withdraw their funds. Since then, the company has raised $125 million to pay off the debt, but at this rate, it will take several years to repay all the lost money.