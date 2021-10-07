The beta of WhatsApp adds temporary messages that disappear automatically after a day or three months

The temporary messages arrived on WhatsApp last year, although they were something different from the ephemeral messages that we find in other applications: the only possible option was that will be automatically deleted every week. Now the beta of WhatsApp for Android gives us more options.

It is not now a one-time configuration, but you can choose to have the messages deleted a day, a week or three months. In addition, a new setting is added in the WhatsApp settings to choose a default setting for all chats.

More customizable message disappearing

It has been almost a year since we have temporary messages on WhatsApp, which work something like a message history cleaning for protect your privacy and, incidentally, free up some storage space on your mobile.

From the beginning, temporary messages were synonymous with self-deletion of messages a week after they were sent, but this is changing as of the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. There is now three options to choose from for the self-elimination period: 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

For the rest, the temporary messages of WhatsApp work exactly the same as always. Any of the participants in the chat can change the option (and a notice is displayed in the chat when doing so). After the chosen time, older messages are deleted without a trace.

There is a small additional change. Just below this setting in each chat there is a link to adjust the default message duration for new chats, an adjustment that you will also find in the WhatsApp Privacy settings.

With this option you can make new WhatsApp chats start directly with auto-kill enabled for 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days or none, as you choose. These new options for temporary messages are already being activated for users of the WhatsApp 2.21.21.3 beta, which you can download from the beta program on Google Play.

Via | WaBetaInfo