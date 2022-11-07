The best zombie games for Android mobiles

- Advertisement -

The zombie games They are back in fashion both on consoles, as well as on computers and mobile phones. This happens every time Halloween approaches but also because they are very entertaining titles where you have to use logic to manage resources to stand up to enemies. In addition to that, they also have a lot of the horror genre and a bit of shooting video games, since you have to open fire on the undead to survive.

This type of game is perfect to celebrate Halloween in style, they are full of dead people everywhere.

As far as Android is concerned, there is a lot of variety in the realm of zombie games. There are hundreds of titles that take the walking dead as their premise. For this reason, we will shortly give a list of the best of the moment, that is, video games that are really fun and that are worth it.

– Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare: a tactical and strategic game based on the zombie apocalypse. The goal is to make way for a bus so that it arrives safely at its destination. Although it seems simple, you will have to manage the soldiers very well and implement the arsenal well to avoid running out of troops.

– Dead Trigger 2: We arrive at a first-person shooter title where you have to kill all the dead that are standing. The catalog of weapons is very extensive and offers a surprising range of possibilities. Also, you have to help the survivors who are on the way to earn more points and optimize the equipment.

– The Walking Dead No Man’s Land: we must emphasize that it is an official title of the series, so all the well-known characters are in it. As for the mechanics, it is a tactical combat video game where you have to complete specific missions to advance and gather supplies.

– State of Survival: Zombie War: an isometric adventure game where a group of survivors must face the apocalypse. The most important thing is to have a settlement with all the necessary supplies to resist the zombie holocaust.

– Into the Dead 2: tells the story of a father who wants to return to his family. To achieve this, he will have to face immense waves of zombies in various types of scenarios. The variety of weapons is very decent and there are all kinds of challenges and abilities to improve the character. It also offers special loot that can be used to improve weapons.