The best wireless headphones of 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The best wireless headphones on the market already offer great sound quality, which will allow you not to miss “wired” devices and enjoy much more mobility when you are doing sports activities.

With the best wireless headphones you will enjoy freedom of movement when listening to music while doing sports activities

However, given the large number of models that are available, choosing the ones that best suit your needs and tastes is not always going to be easy. First of all, you will have to look at the design of the headphones, that it adapts well to your ear, is comfortable and functional.

Thus, you will have to choose between the headphones that are inserted into the ear canal, or those that rest on the ear… or even those that go over it with a pad. It all depends on how you feel most comfortable.

The quality of the transducers, the internal amplifier, the DACs and the connectivity will also be essential elements that you will have to look at when choosing your wireless headphones. In the same way, the autonomy of the battery will be essential.

To help you select your new headphones, here we bring you a wide variety of recommended devices among those currently on the market:

The best wireless headphones 2022

-Huawei FreeBuds 3i: They have a three-microphone system with which they make the quality of their active noise cancellation exceptional, allowing clear calls even in situations with a lot of outside noise.

They are headphones that fit comfortably into the ear canal, thanks to their button-shaped design and their interchangeable silicone tips. With high quality sound, they offer 3.5 hours of autonomy.

-Redmi Airdots 2: The new generation of Redmi AirDots earphones considerably improves the noise cancellation system of the previous range. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a very light design. Its autonomy is up to 4 hours, which increases to 12 if they remain in the charging case.

-Apple AirPods (2nd generation): Impossible not to mention in this list the new Apple AirPods, which stand out for their connectivity and the quality of calls, as well as the noise cancellation system. With a battery of 5 hours in activity, inside the charging box they can reach 19 hours.

-Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic: With a flat and comfortable design, they have active noise cancellation in calls and usage detection. Its sound is of very high quality and it provides an autonomy of 5 hours with a single charge, which extends up to 20 hours when they are at rest inside the charging box.

-Anker Soundcore Q30: Excellent value for money, they have advanced noise cancellation technology, with two microphones that filter up to 95% of ambient noise. Its autonomy is up to 40 hours with noise cancellation activated, while without it they can reach 60 hours. They also have an ultra-fast charging system in five minutes.

.