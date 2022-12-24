The best WhatsApp stickers and congratulations for Christmas Eve 2022

the emoji They solve any conversation in which we don’t know what to say and we want to add a fun and different touch. But WhatsApp stickers and stickers have become the perfect complement. They’re bigger, they’re themed, they’re fun, and there are all kinds of designs we can use. Among them, WhatsApp Christmas stickers to send to all your contacts.

Christmas Stickers WaStickersApp

One of the applications that does not fail every year is WAStickersApp, an application with all kinds of packages with themed stickers for the holidays. Can we add the different packages to the app messages and always have them on hand to send very funny stickers. Among the packs, we find: Christmas emojis, New Year greeting messages, Santa Claus stickers, elves, Christmas trees, reindeer and Rudolph and the Three Wise Men.

Christmas Stickers WAStickersApp

We simply have to add the packages that interest us to WhatsApp and from the application, all we have to do is click on the sticker that we like the most to send.

Animated Stickers

If we want something more original, we can send animated stickers. The plus of movement will make us have a fun and original result that we can send to everyone through WhatsApp. There are different packages that we can add to WhatsApp depending on the theme that we like or the designs. Like the rest, packs where we will see snowmen, gifts, drawings of Santa Claus…

Animated Christmas Stickers

But beyond the classic stickers we will also see fun designs with dogs or cats dressed up with Christmas themes or all kinds of messages.

WAStickerApps Christmas Stickers

Cats, reindeer, Santa Claus dancing, anime dolls… More than 150 different stickers divided into packs that we can add to WhatsApp to send to our contacts and update each year with different new models.

WAStickerApps Christmas Stickers

We choose the pack, we add it to the application and we can have all the stickers available to use during Christmas Eve and Christmas in groups and chats.

Funny Santa Claus Stickers WAS

As its name suggests, this application will allow us to have all kinds of Santa Clauses in our WhatsApp application to send to friends, family, colleagues. From The Grinch to adorable couples celebrating Christmas together. Funny Santa Claus waving, drinking or celebrating and other stickers that we can send on these dates.

Funny Santa Claus Stickers WAS ticker.ly

It is not as such an application to have Christmas stickers but an app with all kinds of stickers and creators so we will also find thematic stickers for these holidays. ANDIt’s a community with over a hundred million downloads on the Google Play Store and allows anyone to create their sticker pack and make them available to others. You can create your own but also download the packs that are already available so the variety is greater than in any other similar application.

There are thousands and thousands and millions of fun stickers and creating new ones will only take a few seconds with the photos or drawings you want.