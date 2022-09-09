The best weather apps

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are a large number of applications that give all kinds of details about the , to the point that they inform you about the quality of the air or indicate how long the heat will last. But the truth is that, if you want to obtain general information, the best thing you can do is download efficient weather apps so that nothing is overlooked.

A good weather app will let you know what to expect from the weather so you can take your forecasts on time.

Despite the fact that there are many weather apps on Android, the truth is that not all of them work correctly. For this reason, we have created this list, we will only expose applications that perform an excellent mapping of the sky to inform what will happen throughout the day.

– El Canal del clima: It is one of the most precise, it practically does not fail. The app uses data provided by IBM’s proprietary weather technology. The predictive algorithm of said technology is impressive, it perfectly detects where and when storms, rains, snowfalls, hurricanes, etc. will arise.

– WeatherBug: offers top-notch weather analysis where there is a wealth of detail, statistics, and explanations. In addition, it has a standard radar coverage that works very well with local data from small areas, cities, towns, etc.

– Flowx: it’s specifically focused on trying to simulate the weather that will take place a week from now. It has three predictive models based on various scientific parameters of meteorology. It is a perfect app for all those people who want to know how the weather will be in the coming days.

– MyRadar: It has an animation that serves to know the precipitations that are coming in the last hours. The best thing about the app is that it goes one step further, since it also has information on power outages, forest fires, air quality and the satellites that are in orbit within your area.

– Weather: has the ability to personalize the experience for users. It offers a complete view of the weather events of the next hours and days. In addition to a precise analysis of the temperature, possible rains, snowfalls, heat waves, etc.