The best way to remove people and objects from a photo on iPhone

Google announced that the function Magic Eraser which automatically removes unwanted parts of an image, will no longer be exclusive to the company’s devices and will also work for devices iOS and Android.

The feature used to be available only on phones with the processors Tensor of the company, but now it is coming to the standard application Google Photos.

on phones Pixel 6 debuted this tool to edit photos and delete unwanted elements in media files. What I did was select the part and it was automatically removed from the image.

It may interest you: The European Commission banned the use of TikTok on its official phones and devices

Wikipedia was born on an iMac that can now be yours The “Camouflage” function that allows distracting background objects to disappear instead of erasing them from an image completely.

Magic Eraser

The function “Camouflage” which allows distracting background objects to disappear instead of erasing them from an image completely, will come with any level of the plan Google One.

In addition, they also announce that they are adding new editing features such as an effect HDR for videos and editing styles collagewhich are exclusive to Google One subscribers and Pixel users.

“All Google Photos users can now apply Styles to a single photo in the collage editor. Second, a range of new Styles is coming to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users, so you have more layouts to choose from.

It may interest you: Metaverse: how to identify the person behind an avatar

Google announced that it could take a few weeks before all users from the different companies have access to the new photo editing features. The company also gave subscribers access to additional photo editing features such as color sharpening and smart suggestions.

To try Magic Eraser, you must have the company’s Google Photos application updated, as well as register with Google One. Likewise, there will be a free trial version to use the tools that will begin to apply from March.

Google Chrome changes with new forms of translation and searches. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Google Chrome

Not only is Google Photos being updated, but also the company’s search engine, which is now adding a series of new features to its desktop version that will allow users to have more order in queries and access tools for text translation in the websites.

Likewise, in Google Chrome Added a shortcut to bookmarks through the search bar, allowing access to saved pages more quickly. This update is done automatically, so the user will not need to do any additional process.

The platform will have three key aspects in navigation: bookmarks, reading list and explorations that will be available in a panel that is displayed in the upper right part, where the list will appear to choose each one.

It may interest you: This tool identifies if an email is dangerous or has false information

The reading list includes those pages that have been saved, but have not yet been read. While the scans will display a history of recent searches, highlighting the pages that were accessed during a given query or navigation on a page, making it easier to go back.

And finally, the opportunity to choose a text within a page and translate only that phrase without having to change the language of the entire site. To use it, all you have to do is select the content, right-click and in the options menu the box will appear to translate to the language that is configured as default in the system.