The best Virtual Reality games announced yesterday

As virtual reality technology continues to evolve, gaming enthusiasts are excited for the new experiences that await them. Yesterday Meta (formerly known as Facebook) revealed its newest device, the Meta Quest 3, along with an exciting lineup of compatible games. These games promise to take the immersion and excitement of virtual reality to a whole new level. Here’s a list of the best VR games announced yesterday:

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR : Meta confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is coming to the Quest platform this year, with a full reveal scheduled for June 12. After almost three years since the initial announcement, Assassin’s Creed fans will finally be able to immerse themselves in the virtual experience of this popular action-adventure game. Become a master virtual reality assassin and discover a new level of immersion in the world of Assassin’s Creed.

: Meta confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is coming to the Quest platform this year, with a full reveal scheduled for June 12. After almost three years since the initial announcement, Assassin’s Creed fans will finally be able to immerse themselves in the virtual experience of this popular action-adventure game. Become a master virtual reality assassin and discover a new level of immersion in the world of Assassin’s Creed. Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable: Developed by the UNIVRS team, known for their work on Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable immerses you in the world of the popular anime and manga series. As a member of the Scout Regiment, you will face off against fearsome Titans using Omnidirectional Mobility (ODM) gear, while experiencing dynamic and challenging combat. This game offers the option to play solo or two-player co-op, providing an exciting experience for Attack on Titan fans.

Stranger Things VR: The acclaimed Netflix series, Stranger Things, will make the leap to virtual reality with a new game developed by Tender Claws in collaboration with Netflix. In this action game and psychological horror, players will embody Vecna, the antagonist of the fourth season of Stranger Things. Using telekinesis abilities, players must fight monsters and control people’s minds. He immerses himself in the world of Stranger Things from a never-before-seen perspective and uncovers Hawkins’ hidden secrets.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 is the next game developed by Sanzaru Games and announced by Meta for Quest 2 and Quest 3. It is the sequel to Asgard’s Wrath, considered one of the most ambitious virtual reality games. In this new installment, players continue the story by chasing the god Loki, with a much bigger and more expansive world than the previous game. The game promises to offer around 60 hours of content, with gameplay that combines action and role-playing elements. Players will take on the role of a new god in the pantheon of Norse mythology, with the ability to possess mortal characters and control their actions. As you progress through the story, you’ll explore different kingdoms and meet heroes with unique playstyles. The trailer is only on Youtube

Bulletstorm VR, developed by Incuvo and published by People Can Fly, is coming to the Quest platform this year. Bulletstorm, originally released in 2011 as a flat screen game, was developed by People Can Fly, who also co-developed games like Gears of War: Judgment and Outriders. Set in the 26th century, this FPS puts you in the role of Grayson Hunt, a former black ops soldier turned space pirate who crash-lands on Stygia. Bulletstorm is notable for its “skillshots” system that rewards creative kills. During the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, it was revealed that Bulletstorm VR is being developed by Incuvo, the same developers behind Green Hell VR, and published by People Can Fly.

Arizona Sunshine 2, the upcoming zombie shooter, is also coming to Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest Pro devices. Arizona Sunshine 2 was revealed last week during PlayStation Showcase as a follow-up to the hit first-person zombie survival experience Arizona Sunshine. , released in 2016. The sequel promises to usher in a “new cinematic chapter” with “dismemberment and next-gen gore.” At the time, it was confirmed to be released for PSVR 2 and PC VR, which left questions about availability on Meta’s standalone devices. However, during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Vertigo Games confirmed that the game will also be available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Quest 3.

Vertigo Games is developing The 7th Guest VR, a virtual reality version of Trilobyte’s horror classic The 7th Guest. The game is coming to Quest 2 this year, offering an immersive experience in Henry Stauf’s haunted mansion using volumetric video capture and 3D graphics.

Dungeons of Eternity is a virtual reality fantasy adventure game with roguelike elements coming to Quest 2 this year. Players will explore randomly generated dungeons, fighting enemies and solving puzzles while searching for treasure. The game can be played solo or cooperatively with up to three players. Free updates with new cameras are scheduled to arrive after launch.

You have the complete list of games at www.youtube.com/@MetaQuestVR/videos