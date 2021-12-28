The best videos of drones flying over volcanoes

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

2021 will go down in history as one of the years with the highest volcanic activity. Since last September 19 and until just 10 days ago, the volcano on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, has kept the population in suspense and has destroyed hundreds of homes and entire towns.

The La Palma volcano erupted on September 19 and only 10 days ago it ceased its activity

The La Palma volcano attracted the eyes of half the world, but it was not the only one that this year has erupted. In Iceland, a volcano called Fagradalsfjall, which had been dormant for more than 6,000 years, began expelling lava in spectacular fashion last March.

Technology -in both cases- has allowed that, despite having to regret numerous economic and environmental losses, it has also been possible to enjoy images of enormous beauty. Thanks to the drones, it has been possible to fly over the volcanoes and see their virulent activity in all its splendor.

If you want to see the best videos of drones flying over these and other volcanoes, we have reviewed for you the best that can be found on YouTube today:

Images of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland:

-In this video the camera even enters the crater of the volcano thanks to the flight of the drone:

-In this video you will see how lava gushes down the slope in all its splendor:

-The volcano in all its beauty in night images:

-Here the drone crashes into the erupting volcano:

Images of the La Palma volcano flown over by a drone:

-Pictures of the La Palma volcano with technical vision:

.