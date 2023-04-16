The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2023 releases and more

The Xbox Series X and Series S have now been out for over two years, bringing better resolution, higher frame rates, and ray tracing to gamers around the world. The upcoming Xbox Series X games on this list promise to continue to show off all those bells and whistles in fun, new experiences.

If you’re eager to find out what Microsoft has in store for the years ahead, we’ve rounded up every game confirmed so far, including new offerings, franchise installments, and ports of existing titles. We’re looking beyond the first-party projects here to encompass all the great games coming to this powerful piece of gaming hardware. Maybe some of them will end up being one of the best games on Xbox Series X.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed 2023 releases

Possible 2023 releases

2024

Games with no release window

Editors’ Recommendations

























