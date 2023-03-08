The best upcoming PC games: 2023 and beyond

PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) is the best way to get the most from your PlayStation gaming time, thanks to adding online multiplayer, free games, and a whole heap more for one subscription fee. In recent times, it has been expanded to offer three different tiers — each offering varying benefits to gamers. PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium all have their roles to play depending on how you play and what level of value you want to get from the service. Some form of PS Plus subscription is vital if you want to be able to play certain PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games online with your friends, but there are more benefits than just that.

With PlayStation Plus, you also get exclusive deals on the PlayStation Store, Even better, there are free games to download every month that you’ll be able to keep playing as long as you keep your PlayStation Plus subscription active. Until May 9, you also retain access to the PlayStation Plus Collection which contains some of the best games for both systems. Depending on the tier, you might get even more than that. Read on while we take you through the differences between the different tiers of PlayStation Plus, and round up the best PlayStation Plus deals and prices available right now, so you can save money if you want to play online, while also enjoying free games on the cheap.

What is PlayStation Plus?

Along with online multiplayer and other in-game network features, a PlayStation Plus Essential membership grants you access to exclusive discounts and other promotions. Perhaps the most notable benefit of PlayStation Plus is that every month, Sony gives subscribers one PlayStation 5 and two PlayStation 4 games that are free to download. You have one month to add these free PlayStation Plus games to your library.